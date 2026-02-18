Early voting has started in Bexar County

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Daily statistics on the Bexar County Elections Department Facebook page show 12,348 in-person ballots cast, with 8,294 for Democrats and 4,054 for Republicans on the first day of early voting.

“I’ve been waiting for this day, so that’s why I’m early," said voter Catarino Garza. "I’ve been voting Republican for about 28 years. I left the other party. No regrets."

Democrat voter Nancy Meyer was outside the courthouse for other matters but said she plans to vote this week. “I vote regularly, and more so now than ever. If you believe in continuing our democracy here, you must get out and vote. It’s imperative.”

Kory Cook / TPR Outside the Lions Field Adult and Senior Center

Friday, Feb. 20, is the deadline for eligible Texans to request a ballot by mail for the March 3 primaries. Individuals eligible to vote by mail include people 65 or older, those sick or disabled, or people traveling outside the county on Election Day and during early voting.

Voter Maria Stephenson Green hand-delivered her mail-in ballot to the Bexar County Elections Department to ensure processing.

“I have an obligation, as long as I am physically capable of voting, to show up. And since I am of the age where I can choose to get a ballot-by-mail, I bring my ballot to the elections department the day of voting so I can turn it in and pull the lever myself,” said Green. “I owe it to the previous generations and to the coming generations of young people who are not learning their history with the dismantling of public education in this country, especially in the grand state of Texas.”

Kory Cook / TPR No campaigning sign outside the Bexar County Elections Department

Mail-in ballot applications must be received, not postmarked, by your county's early voting clerk on or before the deadline. You must also check which party's primary you’re voting in to receive the correct primary ballot. Eligible voters are encouraged to deliver applications early or obtain official proof of mailing due to recent shifts in postmark policy by the U.S. Postal Service.

The busiest polling location on Tuesday was the Brookhollow Branch Library on the city's North Side. Collins Garden Branch Library was the least busy location.

Polls for early voting are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday next week. Early voting runs through February 27.

More details on the primary elections can be found in TPR's voter guide.