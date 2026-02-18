Calls grow for Rep. Tony Gonzales to resign

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Calls are growing for Tony Gonzales to resign after the San Antonio Express-News published a report alleging the congressman had an affair with a member of his staff, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later died by suicide.

The Express-News story, citing a former Gonzales staffer who said Santos-Aviles confided in him, describes a romantic relationship in 2024 while she worked as a regional district director based in Uvalde. The report says colleagues raised concerns about her well-being after the relationship came to light.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Santos-Aviles’ death was a suicide and found no evidence of foul play.

Brandon Herrera, a Republican primary challenger, issued a statement urging Gonzales to step down. Herrera alleged Gonzales violated House ethics rules by having a sexual relationship with an employee under his supervision and claimed taxpayer resources were used to facilitate the relationship — assertions that were not substantiated in the campaign statement.

Herrera came within 400 votes of beating Gonzales for the Republican nomination for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas in 2022.

In the same statement, Herrera argued the controversy could jeopardize Republican prospects in the district in the general election, framing resignation as a political necessity as well as an ethical one.

Gonzales denies there was an affair with Santos-Aviles.

Texas State Representative Wes Virdell (R) posted on social media “If this is true — and it does appear credible — Tony should step down.” Virdell’s district overlaps with the 23rd Congressional District.

The Express-News editorial board said the congressman “has questions to answer” and announced it would make no recommendation in the GOP primary.

Gonzales has been endorsed in his re-election by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Trump who wrote on social media, “Tony Gonzales has my complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — he will not let you down.”

If Gonzales were to resign, Republicans would immediately lose one voting member, tightening an already slim majority. The House Press Gallery’s current party breakdown lists Republicans at 218 seats and Democrats at 214, with three vacancies. A sudden resignation would add a vacancy and, in practical terms, reduce the GOP’s day-to-day margin for passing partisan bills, surviving razor-thin procedural votes, and managing absences from illness or travel.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available in the U.S. by calling or texting 988.