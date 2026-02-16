Robert Duvall's cinematic ties to Texas

Robert Duvall, who died in his sleep this week at age 95, was born in California, but had a long history with Texas, filming all or parts of over a half dozen movies in the Lone Star State and continuing to visit when not filming.

Despite his Hollywood ties, Duvall was committed to telling stories from mid-America. He thanked Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash when he won his Oscar for Best Actor, and in an interview with TPR in 2015, said “a lot of people in New York don’t know what goes on beyond the South Jersey Shore. To try and show that there’s something out there besides New York and L.A., that justifies good emphasis.”

Below are some excerpts from Duvall’s Texas filmography:

Tender Mercies (1983) — As Mac Sledge, a washed-up country star who finds redemption through the love of a widow and her young son in rural Texas, Duvall delivers a heartfelt performance. The movie was shot in and around Waxahachie, and Duvall’s quiet delivery, with camera focused on his face and eyes more than anything, helped him win his first and only Oscar in a career that included seven nominations. Time magazine’s Richard Corliss said of Duvall, “Duvall's aging face, a road map of dead ends and dry gulches, can accommodate rage or innocence or any ironic shade in between. As Mac he avoids both melodrama and condescension, finding climaxes in each small step toward rehabilitation, each new responsibility shouldered.”

Lonesome Dove (1989) — No Hollywood studio was interested in producing Larry McMurtry’s epic novel for the big screen, so Motown Productions (!) made it into a miniseries for CBS. The result was one of the finest Westerns ever filmed. Shot in and around Del Rio, and at Alamo Ranch near Bracketville, Duvall stars as former lawman Gus McCrae, for which he was honored with a Golden Globe as Best Actor in a Mini-Series of Motion Picture made for television. The New York Times said Duvall “makes a simple, sentimental creation seem complex, heroic, always human and altogether enjoyable.” Duvall was made an honorary Texas Ranger following this telefilm’s release.

The Apostle (1997) — Duvall’s second film as a director also features one of his most complex characters, a Texas preacher named E.F. “Sonny” Dewey, whose temper and jealousy land him in hot water, and on the run after a fatal altercation with his estranged wife’s boyfriend. Re-branding himself as “The Apostle E.F.,” Duvall’s character lands in rural Louisiana where he charms a retired minister into starting a new church. It’s a passionate performance— one of my favorites of his career — and Duvall was once again nominated for Best Actor. Although the bulk of the movie was shot in Louisiana, the opening scenes were filmed in Texas. Below is one of my favorite scenes in this film that I dearly love, as The Apostle E.F. helps convert a racist construction worker (Billy Bob Thornton) to Christ.

Secondhand Lions (2003) — Shot in Austin, Lockhart, and Pflugerville, Duvall stars along side Michael Caine as one of two crotchety uncles to young Haley Joel Osment. Songwriter Billy Joe Shaver has a small cameo in the film, and Duvall has a great scene where he subdues some hoodlums with switchblades.

Crazy Heart (2009) — Duvall’s role as Wayne Kramer echoes his Oscar-winning turn as Mac Sledge, as he serves as a fishing buddy and mentor to the alcoholic country singer Otis “Bad” Blake, played by Jeff Bridges (who won Best Actor for his starring role). Duvall was also one of the film’s producers. The movie was shot in New Mexico, Houston and Los Angeles.

Seven Days in Utopia (2011) — Duvall again plays mentor in this film about a golfer (Lucas Black) struggling to find guidance after a meltdown. The movie was shot in Utopia and Fredericksburg and features a climactic scene set at the Valero Texas Open. This one was a general failure at the box office and with critics. Roger Ebert said of Duvall, “Only a great actor could give such a bad performance.”

A Night in Old Mexico (2013) — Little seen, this movie written by the late Bill Wittliff stars Duvall as a rancher who comes across $150,000 in stolen drug money. The movie was shot around Brownsville.

12 Mighty Orphans (2021) — Shot on location in Fort Worth, this film is based on the true story of a team of Texas orphans from Masonic Home and School that dominated high school football in the 1930s, even against bigger and tougher teams. In one of his final roles, Duvall co-stars with fellow Texan Luke Wilson, who plays coach Rusty Russell.

Even beyond the screen, Duvall continued to visit Texas throughout his life. The Gristmill Restaurant in New Braunfels notes on their website that Duvall was a patron, and during a visit at Austin’s South by Southwest Film Festival, Duvall noted to me he had a friend in Boerne he would visit and enjoyed dining at Bohanan’s in downtown San Antonio when in the neighborhood.

RIP to a singular talent and honorary Texan.