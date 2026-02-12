Expert tips to manage hearing loss in social settings this Valentine’s Day

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Valentine's Day finds couples going out to often the noisiest, busiest places. Hearing loss impacting a significant other can cause strain on communication, increase frustration, and lead to social withdrawal. And that can cause obstacles in establishing relationships and living a vibrant social life.

An expert at HearUSA offers advice on how to recognize a loved one who may be suffering from hearing loss and what to do to decrease isolation when wanting to go out on that special day.

Natalie Calderon, an audiologist at HearUSA, said most often it's the loved ones who notice their significant other experiencing the hearing loss. She said family and friends should create a support system with each other and pivot to outings without sacrificing socialization.

“Maybe instead of going out with four couples for dinner, we'll just do one other couple, so then it's not so hard to hear so many people in an environment,” said Calderon.

Calderon said there are ways to decrease isolation for loved ones with hearing loss who want to celebrate events like Valentine’s Day such as celebrating in quieter settings.

“Maybe it's going to the ice cream shop for dessert instead of the noisy restaurant that just opened, or going to that restaurant at off peak hours, maybe doing an early dinner, late lunch type of thing,” said Calderon.

Calderon said if couples are going out during peak times, ask the host for a corner table along the wall, or a high-back booth that physically impedes sound.

Hearing loss is an invisible disability, so it’s important to recognize it and figure out the next steps.

“Go in, get your hearing tested. Look at what there is available, because it's not the big, huge hearing aids that we envisioned when we were little and we saw grandpa wearing a hearing aid,” said Calderon.