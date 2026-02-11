The 2026 class of the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame named

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Inductees into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame Class for 2026 were officially announced during a news conference at the club level of the Alamodome on Tuesday,

Three of the inductees earned their sports reputations at UT-San Antonio, including former head football coach Larry Coker, the founding father of the program, and past quarterback Frank Harris, who led the team into the top 25 ranked college football teams in the nation for the first time in school history.

Coker also won a national championship as coach of the Miami Hurricanes in 2001.

Tameka Roberts Nuñez, a 1990s UT-San Antonio track and field record setter, also made the class. She has school records that still stand today.

Also named — as an entire team — was the Lee High School Volunteers who won the state 4-A football championship in 1971. Richard Ojeda, who is 71 now, played on the team led by future Vikings Quarterback Tommy Kramer.

"These are happy tears," he said at an Alamodome news conference that named the inductees. "Fifty-five years ago, we were just kids. We all had a dream."

Rounding out the hall of fame class is Jimmy Feigen, who won a gold medal in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Leading up to the Olympics, he swam for San Antonio's Churchill High School and the University of Texas.

Texas Public Radio asked Feigen if any had any advice for young San Antonians who may be watching the winter games on television right now, dreaming of becoming Olympians themselves.

"I was that kid 20 years ago, who was watching the Olympics and saying I wanted to be there," he said. "I was that exact kid, and all I had to do was keep my head down, keep my goals ready, listen to my coaches and I got there eventually. And that could be them too."

The class will be inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame during a tribute on Saturday, Aug. 29, in the Stars at Night Ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame is a partnership between San Antonio Sports, the City of San Antonio, and the San Antonio Express-News.

Proceeds from the tribute benefit the San Antonio Sports youth and community programs. For more information and to purchase a table or tickets, visit SanAntonioSports.org.