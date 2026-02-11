Stevens High School student dies after medical emergency during offseason football practice

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A 16-year-old student at Stevens High School has died after suffering a medical emergency during an offseason football practice, according to Northside Independent School District officials.

District officials said the student fainted during practice on Tuesday. Athletic trainers assessed him on site before he was transported to a local hospital. He died early Wednesday morning.

Northside ISD said an investigation into the student’s death is underway. The district has not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a letter sent to students, families and staff, Stevens High School Principal Ryan Purtell informed the school community of the student’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to share that one of our students passed away early this morning,” Purtell wrote. “Our thoughts are with the student’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Purtell said school counselors and support staff will be available to students in the coming days.

He also encouraged parents and guardians to watch for signs of grief in their children, including difficulty concentrating, changes in appetite or withdrawal from usual activities.

Northside ISD said counselors will remain available for students and staff as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story that will be updated.