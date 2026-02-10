Early spring, rain may relieve cedar fever and drought in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The first day of spring will arrive in San Antonio on March 20, but it appears it has come early this year.

Long-term forecasts are devoid of freezing temperatures. The average last freeze for San Antonio is Feb. 24, according to the National Weather Service. And for very conservative spring planters, the latest freeze on record is April 3.

Forecasters said a weak cold front may trigger very light rain along and east of I-35 on Wednesday. A stronger dousing late Friday or early Saturday could leave up to an inch in some spots.

A little moisture would wash relatively high amounts of cedar pollen out of the air and provide at least minor drought relief.

Clear and breezy weather has also kept cedar pollen counts on the higher side in the San Antonio area. Typically, those counts begin to ease in mid to late February.

Gardeners may also want to downscale plans for big flower and vegetable gardens, or big lawns for that matter, as San Antonio enters its seventh year of drought. Little more than an inch of rain has fallen since Jan. 1 at San Antonio International Airport or about an inch-and-a-half below average.

Meanwhile, an angry red splotch that represents "extreme" drought conditions seems much bigger across the San Antonio area than it was a year ago.

You can get drought-tolerant planting ideas by visiting in the San Antonio Water System website. SAWS also offers incentives to help replace thirsty lawns.

If you want to see water-saving plants in person, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is a great place to visit as we get closer to spring planting.