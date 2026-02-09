© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prescribed burns at Camp Bullis begin today

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:49 PM CST
Smoke from a fire at Camp Bullis.
Jennifer Gonzalez
/
TPR
Smoke from a fire at Camp Bullis.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Officials with Joint Base San Antonio Camp Bullis plan to conduct prescribed burns at the base beginning today.

The burns are aimed to reduce dead vegetation and thick brush, which could lessen the risk of any future wildfires. The base is made up of more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild lands.

Residents on the North Side near Camp Bullis may see or smell smoke while a burn is in progress.

Burns are expected to run through Feb. 22.

JBSA officials said personnel are coordinating with local fire departments to ensure each burn happens safely and remains fully contained.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News TPRTop Storiesjbsa-camp bullis
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro