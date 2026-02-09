Prescribed burns at Camp Bullis begin today

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Officials with Joint Base San Antonio Camp Bullis plan to conduct prescribed burns at the base beginning today.

The burns are aimed to reduce dead vegetation and thick brush, which could lessen the risk of any future wildfires. The base is made up of more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild lands.

Residents on the North Side near Camp Bullis may see or smell smoke while a burn is in progress.

Burns are expected to run through Feb. 22.

JBSA officials said personnel are coordinating with local fire departments to ensure each burn happens safely and remains fully contained.