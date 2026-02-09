Don’t judge a book by its cover: San Antonio Public Library sets book lovers up on a 'Blind Date with a Book'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Love is in the air, and Valentine's Day is not the only thing being celebrated in the month of February.

The San Antonio Public Library is hosting “Blind Date with a Book” all month long to mark National Library Lover's Month.

Scott Williams, marketing manager for the San Antonio Public Library, said books will be on display throughout SAPL locations for book lovers to choose from, but there’s a twist.

San Antonio Public Library / Courtesy photo The SAPL can set readers up with a "Blind Date with a Book" this month.

“Books where the covers and author are wrapped in a clever wrapping with just a little hint of what's inside, so that you can take a leap, take a risk and try something new,” said Williams.

Williams said the concept of "Blind Date with a Book" has long been around and celebrated by libraries for years. Participants can “meet a new book they have never read before,” he said.

San Antonio Public Library / Courtesy photo A display of books wrapped up for book lovers to choose from in February for National Library Lover's Month. Books are also available in Spanish.

Williams said residents not satisfied with their book choice can always return the book and choose another.

Books will be available for blind dates at San Antonio libraries all month for readers with all genres in mind.

San Antonio Public Library / Courtesy photo Movie lovers can also choose a blind date with a movie this month.

“So whether you're a nonfiction reader, you like history or if you like romance or mystery, no matter what your specific interests are, we've got a blind date ready for you at the library locations this month,” said Williams. “So we encourage people to come on out. Even if you don't have a library card yet, or you haven't been to the library in a while, this is the perfect time to come back and pick out a new read that'll keep you interested and engaged throughout the month of February.”