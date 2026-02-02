'Forrest Gump' actor plans benefit concert in Kerrville

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The actor who played Forrest Gump's commanding officer in the 1994 classic movie of the same name plans a benefit concert for first responders in Kerrville this spring.

The Lt. Dan Band featuring actor Gary Sinise wants to perform a free concert for those who put themselves in harm's way during deadly July 4 flooding last year.

George McHorse—the adjutant for American Legion Memorial Post 208 — read a statement from the actor's foundation to Kerr County Commissioners on Monday before they approved plans for the concert.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Actor Gary Sinise visits with a veteran at BAMC during a benefit concert on March 14, 2024

"The Gary Sinise Foundation is proud to provide the first responder appreciation event with an in-kind cost of up to $180,000 dollars to show our support to the Kerrville Community," the statement read.

The April 18th concert will be at Flat Rock Park on the Guadalupe River. The concert is expected to run for three hours.

The river was devastated by the Fourth of July flooding that left more than 100 people dead, primarily young summer campers in low lying areas along the river.

The river rose 26 feet in 45 minutes before dawn on the summer holiday, according to state officials.