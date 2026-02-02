Dallas will remove rainbow, 'Black Lives Matter' crosswalks. Here's what the community is saying

Dallas will remove 30 decorative crosswalks, including LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter designs, within 90 days after unsuccessfully appealing an order by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The move comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in October directing TxDOT to enforce the removal of decorative crosswalks, calling them a distraction and political.

"I wish our governor would spend time on things that actually moves the needle for our state instead of picking on vulnerable populations and low hanging fruit for political gain," Council Member Adam Bazaldua, who represents South Dallas, said in a statement to KERA.

TxDOT rejected Dallas' exemption request on Jan. 15, giving the city until the end of the month to make a compliance plan or face losing state and federal funding.

"While the City maintains that existing crosswalk designs do not present measurable public safety issues, we appreciate TxDOT's partnership in sustaining safe and efficient multimodal transportation within Dallas," City Manager Kimberly Tolbert wrote in a Jan. 30 memo.

City of Dallas /

Two areas in Dallas will be the most impacted: South Dallas and Oak Lawn, a historically LGBTQ+ neighborhood. Four decorative crosswalks in Uptown will also be removed.

Leaders at the Oak Lawn United Methodist Church have been outspoken about their support for the rainbow crosswalks prominent in the neighborhood, and even painted the steps of the church rainbow colors.

Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison, senior pastor at the church, told KERA in an email the crosswalks are more than just a decoration.

"They are public expressions of welcome, visibility, and care for people who have too often been told, implicitly or explicitly, that they do not belong," Griffin-Allison said. "Removing them sends a message, intended or not, that inclusion is optional and that the identities and histories of marginalized communities can be easily erased."

Deborah Hopes, president of Remembering Black Dallas, told KERA in an email the decision to remove the Black Lives Matter crosswalks is "deeply disappointing."

"The removal represents a lost opportunity to celebrate our culture and affirm the message that Black lives matter to all of Dallas," Hopes wrote. "We call on the city and state leaders to work collaboratively with the community to find meaningful ways to honor our heritage and affirm that Black lives truly matter!"

City staff will work with community leaders to find alternative ways to express neighborhood character and identity, Tolbert said in the Jan. 30 memo.

"These efforts aim to preserve the unique sense of place in our communities while continuing to meet current state standards for pavement markings," she said.

Cece Cox — CEO of Resource Center, a nonprofit that provides health services for LGBTQ+ communities — told KERA the removals will only encourage the community to find more ways to display their pride.

"Oak Lawn and other areas are about to show up more colorful than ever before," Cox said. "Get ready for a rainbow revolution."

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

