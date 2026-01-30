© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration as New World screwworm continues to inch closer to the border

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published January 30, 2026 at 10:39 AM CST
Close-up of an adult New World screwworm fly. New World screwworm flies are about the size of a common housefly or slightly larger. They have orange eyes, a metallic blue or green body, and three dark stripes along their back.
USDA
Close-up of an adult New World screwworm fly. New World screwworm flies are about the size of a common housefly or slightly larger. They have orange eyes, a metallic blue or green body, and three dark stripes along their back.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a statewide disaster declaration to prevent the potential spread of the New World Screwworm into Texas. The harmful parasite presents a serious threat to the livestock industry and wildlife.

Abbott’s declaration comes as reported cases of NWS continue to move closer and closer to the Texas-Mexico border.

Mexico's animal health authority confirmed earlier this month that there were more than a dozen reported cases of NWS in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas.

Judy Gallagher, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
News
New case of New World screwworm reported less than 200 miles from the Texas-Mexico border
Marian Navarro
The detection in a six-day-old calf marks the first appearance of the parasite in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Several of those cases are still active. The northernmost active case is 197 miles from the Texas border. A case has not yet been detected in Texas.

The preemptive declaration directs the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Animal Health Commission to establish a joint Texas New World Screwworm Response Team.

“The Texas NWS response team can fully utilize all state government prevention and response resources to prevent the re-emergence of this destructive parasite,” said Abbott in a release. “Texas is prepared to fully eradicate this pest if need be.”

Close-up of an adult New World screwworm fly. New World screwworm flies are about the size of a common housefly or slightly larger. They have orange eyes, a metallic blue or green body, and three dark stripes along their back.
Bioscience-Medicine
The return of New World screwworm threatens livestock, wildlife, pets, and people
Bonnie Petrie
Once eradicated in the United States, a maggot that feeds on living, warm-blooded animals is inching back toward Texas. It may cross the Southern border before the end of the year. Petrie Dish host Bonnie Petrie talks with Sonja L. Swiger, Ph.D., from the Texas A&M University Department of Entomology and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension about the screwworm, the threat it poses to animals and humans, and what can be done to minimize the damage.

A $750 million Domestic Sterile New World Screwworm Production Facility is already being constructed in Edinburg.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller had previously urged for heightened surveillance following the spread of cases in Mexico.

“The Governor’s disaster declaration gives his task force greater authority, resources, and speed needed to confront the growing threat posed by the New World screwworm,” Miller said.

Miller encourages all ranchers to closely inspect animals for any wounds.

