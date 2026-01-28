Breeze Airways blows back into San Antonio with three new non-stop flights

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Breeze Airways has announced plans to once again launch nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to three new destinations this spring.

The low-cost carrier will return with routes from San Antonio to Raleigh-Durham on May 7; to Memphis on May 8; and to Pensacola on June 10, every Wednesday and Saturday on a seasonal basis.

A couple of one stop flights were also announced to Raleigh-Durham and Pensacola.

“With these new routes, passengers traveling from SAT have more convenient options than ever to connect with new destinations for business or leisure,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio Aviation Department. “This return reflects renewed demand and underscores our commitment to expanding travel opportunities for the San Antonio region.”

“We’re excited to return to San Antonio with four great routes that we know new and returning guests will enjoy,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “These routes will also serve as a convenient way for more travelers to visit historic San Antonio, and we’re eager to re-enter the market this summer.”

Breeze Airlines was also a brief tenant at the airport in 2024.

The airport released more details about the flights in a news release:

Departures from San Antonio (SAT) to Raleigh-Durham (RDU); nonstop:

Launches Thursday, May 7, 2026

Every Thursday and Sunday; year-round

One-way fares starting at $79

Departures from San Antonio (SAT) to Memphis (MEM); nonstop:

Launches Friday, May 8, 2026

Every Monday and Friday; year-round

One-way fares starting at $49

Departures from San Antonio (SAT) to Pensacola (PNS); nonstop:

Launches Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Every Wednesday and Saturday; summer seasonal

One-way fares starting at $49

Departures from San Antonio (SAT) to Raleigh-Durham (RDU); one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service in Memphis (MEM):

Launches Friday, May 8, 2026

Every Monday and Friday



Departures from San Antonio (SAT) to Tampa (TPA); one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service in Pensacola (PNS):

Launches Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Every Wednesday and Saturday; summer seasonal