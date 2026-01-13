Kerr County moves forward on warning system after deadly floods

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Kerr County commissioners on Monday voted to move forward on a flood warning siren system in the wake of the July 4 flooding last year that left more than 100 dead along the Guadalupe River.

Commissioners approved an agreement with the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, or UGRA, to create the flood warning system.

UGRA General Manager Tara Bushnoe told commissioners the agreement creates a mechanism for her agency to seek state water development board funds to help pay for the system.

"This really continues our partnership between UGRA and Kerr County to make significant advances on the flood warning system for our community."

The sirens could be used to alert those on the riverbanks about rising waters. During the July flooding, the river rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes, inundating summer camps and low water crossings.

County officials have said they hoped to expedite the installation of such a system to protect the local summer camp industry.

Many campers have said they did not plan to return to summer camps in the area this year after the deadly floods swept so many campers away before sunrise on July 4.