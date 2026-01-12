© 2026 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio begins to remove rainbow crosswalk; will preserve vestiges of it

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published January 12, 2026 at 7:44 PM CST
The Rainbow Crosswalks on Main Ave and Evergreen St being removed on January 12, 2025
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
The Rainbow Crosswalks on Main Ave and Evergreen St being removed on January 12, 2025

The City of San Antonio is preparing to remove the rainbow crosswalk on Main Avenue and Evergreen Street. As part of the process, on Monday, city workers drilled into the street and removed samples of the crosswalk. They used a pavement core drilling machine to create precise holes in the street by pulling out large cylinders of concrete and asphalt.

City officials say the cylinders will be preserved as part of the city’s historic archive — the only physical remnants of the rainbow crosswalk, which has been a prominent symbol in San Antonio’s Pride Cultural Heritage District since it was installed in 2018.

Sidewalk area is refilled with asphalt after contractors removed cylinders of the rainbow painted sidewalk.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Sidewalk area is refilled with asphalt after contractors removed cylinders of the rainbow painted sidewalk.

Matilda Miller and Anna Lavallee were taking videos of the removal at the intersection as contractors were seen cutting cylinders on the painted street Monday afternoon.

Miller is co-founder of the 6W Project, an activist group.

Activists Anna Levallee and Matilda Miller visit the removal of the rainbow sidewalk on the intersection of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street on January 12, 2025
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Activists Anna Lavallee and Matilda Miller visit the removal of the rainbow sidewalk on the intersection of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street on January 12, 2025

“It is taking away our power to self-govern as a city. It is overriding the will of the city council that is elected by the people of San Antonio and concentrating the power of Greg Abbott,” said Miller. “We have an 8-to-2 majority progressive city council and an ostensibly liberal mayor, and they have put up almost no fight on this as far as I can tell."

Under Texas law, cities derive their authority from the state and generally cannot override state rules. That framework is at the center of the dispute over whether San Antonio can legally keep the rainbow crosswalk. A TxDOT directive ordered cities to remove any roadway markings or signage tied to political or identity-based messages.

Miller said there will be a rally on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the intersection of N. Main Avenue and E. Evergreen Street to protest the removal of the rainbow crosswalk.

“These things that come from the state to remove power from the city are inevitably also removing power from the constituents that are voting for these individuals,” said Lavallee. “And then your vote means less, your voice continuously means less until the only one that matters is Greg Abbott."

The Rainbow Crosswalks on Main Ave and Evergreen St being removed on January 12, 2025
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
The Rainbow Crosswalks on Main Ave and Evergreen St being removed on January 12, 2025
