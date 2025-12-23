© 2025 Texas Public Radio
SAWS completes electronic meter project a year ahead of schedule

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:54 PM CST
SAWS foreperson Octavio Carrizales removing the final old mechanical meter.
1 of 3  — IMG_1424.JPG
SAWS foreperson Octavio Carrizales removing the final old mechanical meter.
Courtesy / San Antonio Water System
Members from the San Antonio Water System complete the installation of the final Connect H20 electronic meter on Carolina St. From left to right: Cecilia Velasquez, Vice President of Customer Experience & Strategic Initiatives; Foreperson Octavio Carrizales — he installed the final meter; SAWS President & CEO, Robert Puente.
2 of 3  — IMG_1436.JPG
Members from the San Antonio Water System complete the installation of the final Connect H20 electronic meter on Carolina St. From left to right: Cecilia Velasquez, Vice President of Customer Experience & Strategic Initiatives; Foreperson Octavio Carrizales — he installed the final meter; SAWS President & CEO, Robert Puente.
Courtesy / San Antonio Water System
SAWS President & CEO Robert Puente greets SAWS ConnectH20 team members on Dec. 23 during the final electronic meter installation.
3 of 3  — IMG_1388.JPG
SAWS President & CEO Robert Puente greets SAWS ConnectH20 team members on Dec. 23 during the final electronic meter installation.
Courtesy / SAWS

San Antonio Water System has installed its final electronic meter today, rounding out the largest electronic meter replacement project in the U.S.

The meters collect hourly readings from businesses and homes and transmit the data back to SAWS via a wireless network.

The information can then be used to generate bills and to trigger alerts for leaks or high-water use.

The electronic meter after it was installed on Carolina St. The meter — the small gray box in the middle of the right side — collect hourly readings from businesses and homes.
Courtesy / San Antonio Water System
Courtesy
/
San Antonio Water System
The electronic meter after it was installed on Carolina St. The meter — the small gray box in the middle of the right side — collect hourly readings from businesses and homes.

SAWS first piloted the ConnectH20 electronic meter technology in 2021 at more than 2,500 homes and businesses across the city. The local water utility said it conducted tests to ensure the meter readings were accurate and customers were able to access their water use information.

Citywide deployment of ConnectH20 meters was approved in Dec. 2021.

The program has since replaced over 604,000 meters across the city and electronic meters are now being installed at all new service locations.

SAWS officials say the project — which cost around $200 million — is being completed a year ahead of schedule

