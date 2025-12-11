H-E-B recalls soup because of milk ingredient in mislabeled containers

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

H-E-B is recalling a soup product for failing to declare milk as an ingredient—one that could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction for some people.

The recall is for 16-ounce containers of the Meal Simple brand Red Lentil Dal Soup.

The product was distributed from November 3 to December 8 to H-E-B retail stores across Texas.

The Meal Simple soup is packaged in clear plastic cups with “BEST BY 1/11/2026” printed on the bottom of the cup.

The Meal Simple Red Lentil Dal Soup is being recalled because containers may include a milk ingredient.

The Bakkavor USA company first issued the allergy alert for the soup.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , the recall was first initiated when a consumer notified Bakkavor USA that the product with the Red Lentil label actually contained the ingredients found in the Meal Simple Turkey & Wild Rice Soup — which does contain milk as an ingredient.

The Meal Simple Red Lentil Dal Soup does not include milk as an ingredient and does not declare milk on the label.

The FDA said an investigation is ongoing regarding the error.

Consumers who have purchased 16-ounce Meal Simple Red Lentil Dal Soup are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

No illnesses have been reported to date. But for some with milk and dairy allergies or aversions, consuming the product could cause discomfort, illness or more serious, even fatal, reactions or issues.

