Merry Christmas from TxDOT: Construction to ease at La Cantera and Rim

Let's face it: Driving in and out of the Shops at La Cantera and The Rim during the holiday shopping season is enough to turn you into a grinch behind the wheel.

But the Texas Department of Transportation plans to at least pause construction closures around those popular shopping centers during the busy Christmas shopping season.

TxDOT spokeswoman, Jennifer Serold, said the pause on closures near those retail centers begins on Dec. 19 and continues until Jan. 5.

She also told Texas Public Radio there's good news about construction on the nearby mammoth Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange project that serves both of those shopping areas. She said it is now 70% complete and remains well ahead of schedule.

"We have opened seven out of the eight flyover ramps in the past 11 months, which is great progress the team has made," she said. "Originally, they were planning on opening all of the eight flyovers by the end of 2026."

Serold said it's quite possible the eighth flyover will open this spring. She said the last major weekend construction closure at the interchange happened this past weekend. And nighttime closures have been pushed back later into the evening in that area.

"We're only going to have night closures for the next week and half," Serold said. "And even then, we are being more flexible with those night closures around the holiday time, and we will not start those night closures until 11 p.m."

Around 150,000 vehicles pass through that far Northwest Side freeway interchange each and every day.

Serold said other closures around San Antonio will see similar pauses around Christmas Eve and Day and New Year's Eve and Day.