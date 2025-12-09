County news: San Antonio election dates and partial fireworks ban

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai on Tuesday said the county stands ready to support San Antonio city elections moving from May to November in odd-numbered years, if that's what the council chooses to do.

"As county judge, I support any measure to help increase voter participation in our elections," he said. "Bexar County and our Elections Department stand ready to support our local government partners in managing and providing exceptional customer service for the elections they request."

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and other organizations on Monday announced their support for the change on election dates.

Fireworks ban

In other county government news, commissioners during a special work session on Tuesday adopted a ban on fireworks described as "rockets with sticks" or "missiles with fins" during New Year's Eve celebrations.

All other legally sold fireworks from the dozens of stands and warehouses out in the county are still permitted.

The county adopted the ban during the meeting because such an action had to be taken by Dec. 15 under state law.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office and the Texas A&M Forest Service confirm extreme drought conditions exist in the county, where a rocket or missile could land in dry vegetation and spark a wildfire.

Violations of the ban could result in a fine of up to $500.

The fire marshal recommends county residents take in one of the area's professional fireworks shows during the holiday. If someone puts on their own show, the fire marshal said children should be kept at a safe distance and to put a person in charge of properly dousing and disposing of used fireworks.

While fireworks are legal in unincorporated areas of the county, unsafe use can be reported by calling (210) 335-F-I-R-E —or (210) 335-3473.