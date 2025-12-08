San Antonio Marathon announces winners

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Marathon was won with a time of 2:22:25 by Colin Mickow of Oswego, Illinois.

He was the first to cross the finish line in the 26.2-mile race on Sunday. Mina Glenesk of Austin was the top woman finisher with a time of 2:53:45.

The marathon and half marathon both began at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, starting at Main Plaza and ending at Hemisfair.

San Antonio Sports CEO Jenny Carnes said SA Sports has been dreaming of hosting a signature running event since they first hosted the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in 2008.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the runners from all across the city, from all 50 states and from over 25 countries to experience the best of San Antonio,” Carnes said at a pre-marathon news conference.

More than 18,000 runners signed up for the race.