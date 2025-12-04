City of San Antonio launches interactive tool as part of safety campaign to mitigate number and severity of crashes

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio launched a new dashboard that allows residents to explore where severe and fatal crashes occur across the city.

The High-Injury Network (HIN) Dashboard highlights intersections and corridors with the highest rates of deadly crashes. It helps residents visualize how dangerous a crossing can be.

City officials say the easy-to-navigate view helps drivers, walkers, and bicyclists better understand local safety concerns.

“As we continue our work to build safer streets, this dashboard offers residents an unprecedented level of visibility into where the most serious crashes occur,” said Transportation Director Catherine “Cat” Hernandez in a statement. “It also gives us another way to support and amplify our ‘Keep Crossings SAfe’ campaign by showing why reducing dangerous behaviors at crosswalks and intersections is so critical.”

Last month, the Transportation Department launched the “Keep Crossings SAfe,” campaign designed to help improve safety at intersections and crosswalks that have been identified as particularly dangerous for pedestrians.

Other features of the HIN Dashboard include an interactive map that allows users to explore the HIN from street level. It includes filters for particular council districts and the ability to zoom into specific neighborhoods.

One can also view the data that shows who might be most affected at a particular intersection or corridor, including pedestrians, bicyclists or drivers.

The tool helps create transparency and engagement between residents and the staff from the City of San Antonio who employ the data to help users continue to make strategic and safe choices.

The city’s goal for the HIN dashboard is part of their stated commitment to use these sorts of data driven strategies to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries.

“This tool goes hand in hand with our safety campaign outreach,” said Hernandez. “By making crash data easy to understand, we’re helping residents see firsthand why efforts like ‘Keep Crossings SAfe’ matter, and how small behavior changes can save lives in San Antonio.”

The High-Injury Network Dashboard is now available to the public.