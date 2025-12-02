© 2025 Texas Public Radio
State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer will not run for Bexar County DA, seeks reelection

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:19 PM CST
State Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer speak in protest of the Texas GOP convention outside the Henry B Gonzales Convention Center.
Noah Alcala Bach/ZUMA Press Wire
/
Reuters
State Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer speak in protest of the Texas GOP convention outside the Henry B Gonzales Convention Center.

San Antonio State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer is filing for re-election for a 13th term representing District 116 and won’t be running for Bexar County district attorney.

The crowded DA race will now be minus Martinez Fischer who took to social media to announce that he “can’t step away” from the legislature because the fight in Austin is just too important to fund public schools.

Current Bexar County DA Joe Gonzalez — a Democrat — isn’t seeking reelection, and there’s been buzz about who would campaign to fill that office — including talk that Martinez Fischer would make a run.

He even formed an exploratory committee for the countywide race. He was widely considered a frontrunner among Democrats due in large part to his long tenure as a lawmaker and his strong feelings about Gov. Greg Abbott’s persistent efforts to gerrymander and to modify property tax rules.

With Martinez Fischer now officially out of the running for the DA’s position, it’s not clear who will pull ahead as the top candidate.

It is a crowded field that includes defense attorney Shannon Locke on the Democratic side. One Republican, Ashley Foster, has also filed to run.

