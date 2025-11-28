Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce outlook for holiday shopping

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The holiday shopping rush kicks off this Black Friday.

It's a time when a lot of smaller retailers make the most of the profits they need to stay in business for another year.

San Antonio Greater Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Webster said the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Texas State Comptroller believe the year will end on a high note for retailers.

"They really think that December will end OK-to-strong. And then the lead into '26 is going to be great. So, I think we're at the start of something big really happening here in San Antonio and in our great state."

Webster said there is a strong "buy local" vibe this year and retailers see light at the end of the tunnel— and it's not a train.

Local holiday retail sales will also get the usual annual boost of shoppers coming up from Mexico. Locals can see vehicle license plates at local malls and shopping centers that read "Coahuila," "Nuevo Leon," and "Tamaulipas."

As far as the downtown business community goes, Webster said there is optimism there too. The year will end on a high note.

Webster said the leisure and hospitality industry continues to recover from the pandemic. He said visits by in-state tourists are up and so is the convention business.

"The Texas business—the tourists that drive in and comes in for the weekend or extended stay—that business is up ... we booked with the convention center for '26, for our Texas Space Convention. And '26 and '27 are booked pretty strongly. I mean, 'Visit SA,' those folks are pretty pumped about what's on the books at what's coming."

He said the downtown business community is also excited about the economic impact that the Spurs basketball and Missions baseball will have on their bottom line — as they are both planning downtown moves within a few years.

There are 1,700 member businesses of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. He said most of the restaurants and retailers are "feeling good" about where we're standing today and in the first quarter of 2026.