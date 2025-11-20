How to donate a turkey this Thanksgiving to a San Antonio family in need

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Some San Antonio area families are facing Thanksgiving without a turkey on the table. But the San Antonio Food Bank says there are two ways to help change that.

San Antonians who want to donate a turkey for the food bank to give to an eligible family can make a monetary donation to do so at safoodbank.org. That way you don't have to buckle up a frozen turkey in your vehicle to make a donation.

Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said they are also accepting frozen turkeys at HEB Plus stores this Saturday.

"At any HEB Plus store, look for our refrigerated trailer. You can buy a turkey at HEB and then drop it off directly in front of the store with our volunteers from Security Service Federal Credit Union."

A turkey gift is extra special this year because the cost of turkeys has gone up due to a shortage caused by bird flu.

Cooper said the food bank gives away more than 15,000 turkeys for the holidays each year.

And as an added holiday bonus—turkeys are a healthy protein that keep someone feeling fuller longer.