© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to donate a turkey this Thanksgiving to a San Antonio family in need

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 20, 2025 at 6:30 AM CST
PublicDomainPictures
/
pixabay
Roasted turkey

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Some San Antonio area families are facing Thanksgiving without a turkey on the table. But the San Antonio Food Bank says there are two ways to help change that.

San Antonians who want to donate a turkey for the food bank to give to an eligible family can make a monetary donation to do so at safoodbank.org. That way you don't have to buckle up a frozen turkey in your vehicle to make a donation.

Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said they are also accepting frozen turkeys at HEB Plus stores this Saturday.

"At any HEB Plus store, look for our refrigerated trailer. You can buy a turkey at HEB and then drop it off directly in front of the store with our volunteers from Security Service Federal Credit Union."

A turkey gift is extra special this year because the cost of turkeys has gone up due to a shortage caused by bird flu.

Cooper said the food bank gives away more than 15,000 turkeys for the holidays each year.

And as an added holiday bonus—turkeys are a healthy protein that keep someone feeling fuller longer.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News TPRTop StoriesTurkey
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick