San Antonio and Hill Country in for rain double whammy, possible flood

San Antonio and the Hill Country may see not one, but two rounds of heavy showers as a flood watch remains in effect.

The first round of heavy rains is expected between late Wednesday night and early Friday morning.

A flash flood watch has been posted from midnight Wednesday until 6 a.m. Friday for the Alamo City and Austin and covers counties west toward the border and counties northwest into the Hill Country.

San Antonio commuters should anticipate slick drives to and from work and school on Thursday and Friday. The afternoon rush on Thursday looks to be the wettest. Rainfall totals through Friday morning are expected to be from 1 to 3 inches for most, but six inches are possible in isolated areas.

The National Weather Service now reports another round of heavy rain is possible from Sunday night into Monday, but computer weather models are not as certain about the second round as they are about the first round.

Forecasters said more severe weather is possible along the border and for the Edwards Plateau from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, including large hail.