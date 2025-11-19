Bexar County plans new animal control facility southwest of San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday voted to move forward on the construction of a nearly $11 million animal control facility on Cagnon Road in Southwest Bexar County.

Commissioners approved a bid submitted by Catamount Constructors for the job.

Dog attacks, even fatal ones, have been well-documented locally in recent years.

Precinct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca-Clay Flores urged the construction company subcontract locally.

"It's not about looking at numbers and percentages, but make sure that you're subbing with smaller, minority-owned, women-owned businesses."

Republican Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody voted to advance the project, but he questioned the costs. He said the county should partner with nonprofits or the City of San Antonio and projects like the animal control facility.

"Every time we build a county facility, it's 10, 15, $20 million dollars," he said. "We can't continue to construct at those levels."

County Facilities Manager Dan Curry said the 17,000 square foot facility will hold 132 dogs.