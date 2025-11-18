© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio organizations mark Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:06 PM CST
San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper speaks at news conference on Nov. 16, 2025
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper speaks at news conference on Nov. 16, 2025

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

This is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Local organizations that work to relieve both of the problems of hunger and homelessness held a news conference Tuesday morning at the San Antonio Food Bank.

Hunger and homelessness often go hand in hand, according to the organizations, like the City of San António, Close to Home and Haven for Hope.

The end of the federal government shutdown is good news for the 300,000 San Antonians who rely on SNAP Benefits.

Eric Cooper is the CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

"By tomorrow, most of those benefits will be fully loaded onto their Lone Star cards now through the end of the week," Cooper said.

The sprawling San Antonio Food Bank warehouse and volunteers help feed those in need across a large region
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
The sprawling San Antonio Food Bank warehouse and volunteers help feed those in need across a large region

Cooper said the demand on the food bank soared during the federal government shutdown.

"We saw a dramatic increase in the number of individuals and families seeking food assistance from roughly 120,000 to 170,000 at the peak," he said. "That is starting to subside and we hope by this weekend we're back to the disaster of poverty, not the government shutdown."

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones also spoke at the news conference. She said for every $100 dollar increase in median rent, homelessness can rise significantly.

She said the city is committed to battling local hunger and homelessness.

Cooper also welcomes donations of time, money, or food, such as turkeys with the approach of Thanksgiving.

He said San Antonios can purchase a frozen turkey at local HEB Plus stores this Saturday and donate them immediately to the food bank, which will have refrigerated trucks out at store fronts, along with volunteers from Security Service Federal Credit Union.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRSan Antonio Food Bank
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick