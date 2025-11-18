San Antonio home sales see significant dip in October

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Alamo City area home sales were down by 11% this October, compared to the same month last year, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

And while sales are down and there are more homes for buyers to choose from, buyers should not expect big price cuts.

SABOR reports 92% of sellers are still getting their original asking price.

“October’s numbers show that the San Antonio market remains healthy and well-balanced,” said Ed Zapata, SABOR’s Chair of the Board. “While sales have slowed, steady pricing and strong inventory levels give both buyers and sellers more flexibility."

And in another positive sign for sellers, median home prices remain steady compared to October 2024— around $305,000.

Homes are remaining on the market an average of 83 days before they sell, according to the board.

The lion's share of home sales—around 65%—involved homes priced between $200,000 and $499,000.

Statewide, SABOR reports sales are mixed with some seeing more activity than others. They say the Texas housing market as a whole is undergoing a period of adjustment after several years of rapid expansion.

The National Association of Realtors reports it expects home sales across the country to rise 14% in 2026, compared to this year. Easing mortgage rates to a U.S. average of 6%, job gains, and market stability are all factors expected to help boost sales.