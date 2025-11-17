Weekend federal enforcement action in San Antonio part of larger effort

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A multi-agency operation raided a North Side business early Sunday morning.

Agents from the FBI, Homeland Security and other federal, state and local law enforcement took part in the action.

Texas Public Radio reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI for comment concerning an apparent enforcement action near San Pedro and Basse, in North Central San Antonio, over the weekend.

TPR received a statement after the inquiry, but no exact locations of enforcement action were given.

In the statement, the federal agencies announced the new formation of the Homeland Security Task Force of South Texas, or HSTF-South Texas, and some of its recent enforcement activities.

The recent activities of the taskforce included "disrupting Tren de Aragua (TdA) criminal presence in San Antonio, Texas on November 16, 2025, which also resulted in the arrest of over 140 illegal aliens from Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico and other South American countries, who were taken into ICE custody. This operation would not have been possible without the support of the Texas Department of Public Safety, whose work on the underlying state case led to the search warrant executed during the operation."

What is also known is federal agents have been very active filing new immigration enforcement cases within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas, which covers 68 counties in South, Central and West Texas.

A news release from the office reported such actions were not slowed by the six-week federal government shutdown.

U.S. District Attorney Justin Simmons of San Antonio said in the news release 1,700 new immigration cases were filed during the shutdown.

The district includes 660 miles of the Texas border with Mexico and includes the cities of San Antonio, Austin, Laredo, and El Paso.