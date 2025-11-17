New animal control facility tops Bexar County commissioners agenda

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday may vote to move forward on the construction of a nearly $11 million animal control facility on Cagnon Road in Southwest Bexar County.

Their meeting begins in commissioners court at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the county courthouse.

Commissioners are considering a bid submitted by Catamount Constructors, Inc. for the job. Dog attacks and even fatal mauling have been well-documented issues in the San Antonio area in recent years and so has the need for increased animal control space.

Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody wants commissioners to modify the county parks master plan within his precinct to allow for millions of dollars in previously allocated funds for park projects to be reallocated to create new park projects.

He seeks a $4.5 million reallocation for Raymond Russell Park improvements, a $3.7 million reallocation for Northwest Park improvements, and a $2 million reallocation for sports fields at Alamo Community College, Northwest Education and Training Center, among others.

In other action, commissioners may direct staff to seek a state grant in the amount of $3 million for a first ever helicopter for the sheriff's department. Sheriff Javier Salazar has told commissioners in the past that he has to rely on the San Antonio Police Department or Texas Department of Public Safety for a helicopter for manhunts or missing persons searches.

Commissioners may also approve the use of more than $1 million in fire code funds to purchase wildfire suppression equipment and a bulldozer. Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert has stressed the need to beef up the county's fire-fighting abilities as dry, fire-prone conditions linger in the county.

Also on the agenda, are $600,000 in county grant agreements to be divided equally among the Classical Music Institute and San Antonio Philharmonic to fund community performances in the new fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1, 2026.