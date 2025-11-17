© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Former Alamo Trust executive battles to win back former post

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 17, 2025 at 7:15 PM CST
Kate Rogers, former executive director of the Alamo Trust, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Alamo Visitor Center & Museum Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024
Bria Woods
Kate Rogers, former executive director of the Alamo Trust, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Alamo Visitor Center & Museum Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024

Former Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers has filed a lawsuit to win back her old job.

She is also seeking financial damages for economic suffering and mental anguish.

The San Antonio Express News reported on Monday afternoon that Rogers filed the lawsuit that named as defendants Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, the Alamo Trust and Hope Andrade.

Andrade was named by the trust as Roger's replacement. The State Land Office overseen by Buckingham oversees Alamo operations.

Patrick and other Republicans want the telling of the Alamo story to focus on the 1836 battle itself, while local public input called for a more inclusive story-telling approach, which critics called "woke."

Patrick took exception with a dissertation written by Rogers about the Alamo a couple of years ago and asked her to resign.

Tags
News Top StoriesTPRAlamoTexas General Land Office
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick