Anger over violence, disappearances and extortion fuels mass protests against Sheinbaum

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Tens of thousands of Mexicans marched this weekend in one of the largest demonstrations of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s tenure, protesting rising violence, entrenched corruption, and what they view as an inadequate government response to both.

Inspired by global Gen Z movements — including recent uprisings in Nepal — the demonstrations began in student networks but quickly expanded to all age groups, erupting in more than 50 cities across the country.

In Mexico City, an estimated 17,000 protesters reached the Zócalo. Many waved white flags or wore cowboy hats in memory of Carlos Manzo, the outspoken Michoacán mayor assassinated on Nov. 1 during a Day of the Dead celebration. His killing — one of dozens of political assassinations documented this year — deepened fears about the state’s loss of control in regions where cartels armed with military-grade weapons dictate daily life. In October, Bernardo Bravo, president of the lemon farmers of Apatzingan, was tortured and killed.

Protesters expressed anger over rampant extortion, which reached record highs this year, as well as worsening insecurity, limited job prospects, and the government’s failure to address disappearances. Nearly 114,000 people are currently listed as missing in Mexico, according to official registries.

As demonstrators approached the National Palace on the Zócalo, the protest turned violent. Masked participants tore down metal barricades, prompting police to use tear gas. Authorities said 60 officers were injured — 40 of them hospitalized — and that 20 people were arrested on charges including battery, assault, and robbery. The clashes marked the most intense confrontation yet between the Sheinbaum administration and a nationwide youth movement demanding change.

Sheinbaum condemned the violence and announced a formal investigation. “I asked the office of the attorney general to investigate who these groups are, where this violence is coming from,” she said. She argued that some participants arrived with hammers and sharp objects whose “objective was to knock down barriers… to clash with police.”

Her government had spent the previous week framing the demonstration as an opposition-driven effort, alleging that online promotion originated from political rivals and newly created accounts. Sheinbaum reiterated that position on Monday, asserting that “the great majority of those who marched… were not from Generation Z,” and linking the crowd to past anti-government mobilizations like the Marea Rosa.

Students coordinated through platforms like Discord, though even there they disagreed on goals and next steps.

Another protest has been called for November 20.