The Weekender: A cave concert, an innovative stage production, and free trees!

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The weekend has arrived. Here are some ideas for a few great things to do this weekend.

Cave Without a Name

You could go to Cave Without a Name on Saturday night for a fascinating cave concert. Joseph Kuipers plays cello, with his partner Uko Adams, who plays an instrument from Asia.

“We've titled it "Songs of the Silk Road," and I have put together a program of all rather old and very exotic music for cello and Guzheng. And that word probably doesn't say a lot to many people. A Guzheng is an ancient Chinese zither. So it's like a horizontal harp,” Kuipers said.

Eleven miles northeast of Boerne, the folks at "Cave Without a Name" put on live music about a hundred feet underground in a place with near-perfect acoustics.

“So the sound is really, really remarkable,” he said.

1 of 3 — image4.jpeg Uko Adams and Joseph Kuipers Joseph Kuipers 2 of 3 — image3.jpeg Uko Adams and Joseph Kuipers Joseph Kuipers 3 of 3 — 46406517704_beaf279328_k.jpg concert-goers heading down the stairs for the concert Jack Morgan

Turnip Ensemble Theater

Moving on to live theater, all weekend long Ruthie Buescher’s Turnip Ensemble Theater will be performing at Say Sí headquarters on Brazos Street.

“We are a new theater company here in San Antonio. We specialize in creating new, original, experimental theater, and we primarily use a form of theater called devised theater, and that is basically a process of using different types of improv and writing and physical theater to create new work.”

The production they’re staging is called "Wild Swans," which was derived from a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

“It has kind of historic roots in street theater, in clowning. It kind of incorporates music and dance and just very visual, kind of physical, visceral elements to sort of create really immersive experiences for audiences.”

1 of 3 — Photo Nov 06 2025, 4 24 17 PM.jpg scene from Turnip Ensemble Theater's performance Turnip Ensemble Theater 2 of 3 — Photo Nov 06 2025, 4 24 17 PM (2).jpg cast member from Turnip Ensemble Theater Turnip Ensemble Theater 3 of 3 — Photo Nov 06 2025, 4 24 17 PM (2) (1).jpg actors from Turnip Ensemble Theater

Tree Giveaway

Then on Saturday, it’s coming up on the best time to plant trees, and the city parks department’s Meredith Tilley says they’ve got you covered.

“This week we are celebrating Día del Árbol. It's Texas Arbor Day here in San Antonio. So San Antonio Parks and Recreation, our urban forestry team, which I'm part of, we host our annual tree celebration,” Tilley said.

1 of 3 — IMG_8401.jpeg last year's tree giveaway San Antonio Parks Department 2 of 3 — IMG_8430.jpeg image from last year's tree giveaway San Antonio Parks Department 3 of 3 — IMG_8399.jpeg scene from last year's Tree Giveaway

“And this Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. we'll be at Mission Marquee Plaza, and we'll be adopting out 1,200 trees.”

There’s also a lot for families to do, and it’s worth noting: admission is free.

“It is absolutely free. This event is in support of our urban forest, and so we don't want to have any barriers,” she said.