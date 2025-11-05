ICE arrests Episcopal priest who reportedly works for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

An Episcopal priest in Texas was arrested by immigration authorities for allegedly overstaying his visa. The Episcopal Diocese of Texas criticized his arrest, saying he was legally employed by the state of Texas.

James Eliud Ngahu Mwangi, a Kenyan immigrant, was arrested Oct. 24, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He's accused of overstaying his B1 Visa, which ICE said required him to leave the United States on May 16, 2024.

In a statement, the Episcopal Diocese of Texas said Mwangi was legally employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was arrested in Huntsville, about 70 miles north of Houston, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The Episcopal Diocese of Texas expressed "deep concern" about the arrest and is calling for transparency and due process in Mwangi's case.

"The Episcopal Diocese of Texas stands firmly for justice, dignity, and compassion for every person," Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, IX Bishop of Texas, said in a news release. "This priest has served both the Church and the State of Texas faithfully. We are praying for his safety, for his family's peace of mind, and for fair and humane treatment as this case moves forward."

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice did not immediately return a request for comment.

The diocese said Mwangi was transferred to an immigration detention center in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston, and that he's been able to speak with his family. The organization said he was detained while returning home from work.

Episcopal churches across Texas are calling attention to Mwangi's arrest. St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Austin shared a message on Facebook, asking for prayers for Mwangi. St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cypress also asked for prayers.

Copyright 2025 Houston Public Media News 88.7