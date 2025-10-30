San Antonio's Starline Costumes fulfilling Halloween imaginations

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Starline Costumes on Bandera Road is outfitting kids and adults for Halloween.

The owner of the store, Jacob Dell, said the sale of traditional costumes seems to be outpacing the sale of costumes based on movie or television characters.

Kids favor police and scarecrow costumes, while adults are snatching up witch and pirate outfits, he said.

So why do adults like to dress up for Halloween? Dell has a pretty good theory.

"I really think Halloween lets folks go back to being kids themselves, so certainly on the adult side of things people enjoy dressing up and kind of pretending there's something that's different from their daily job," he said. "So, it's an opportunity to kind of live out the fantasy of 'maybe I could be a nurse, maybe I could be a pirate, maybe I could be something exciting versus my daily job.'"

Yazmin Faris and Esmeralda Gomez, plan to dress up for Halloween as part of their work in children's therapy. They are going as the emotions Disgust and Angry from the 2015 movie "Inside Out," centered around a girl named Riley.

"It's fun, brings out the kid for sure," Faris said.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Esmeralda Gomez, left, and Yasmin Frias shop at Starline Costumes on Oct. 30, 2025

Jose Martinez said he's thinking about suiting up as a character from the movie "Beetlejuice," nothing like what he would wear to his day job in construction.

"It's a way to be not yourself and I guess that's what people like," he said.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Jose Martinez tries on a mask from "Beetlejuice" characters on Oct. 30, 2025

Current events and news headlines can also inspire costume choices. Dell said he has had a lot of requests for Border Patrol agent outfits. A handful of President Trump masks could also be seen hanging from one wall.

1 of 6 — Mask Wall.jpg A wall of masks at Starline Costumes Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR 2 of 6 — Wig Wall.jpg A wall of wigs at Starline Costumes Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR 3 of 6 — Clown.jpg A clown mask at Starline Costumes Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR 4 of 6 — Trump Mask.jpg A mask in the likeness of Donald Trump at Starline Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR 5 of 6 — Reapers.jpg Reaper accessories at Starline Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR 6 of 6 — Snake walking sticks.jpg Snake walking sticks for the dweller of a well-appointed haunted mansion —at Starline Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR

Starline Costumes is open year-round and provides mascot costumes for area schools. They have also suited up the Spurs Coyote. They also offer mascot suit repair and cleaning.

They will be open on Halloween and over the weekend.