Where to find food assistance in Bexar County

As the federal government shutdown stretches into a fourth week, thousands of families in Bexar County are facing mounting food insecurity after the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that many depend on were flagged for delay.

Local nonprofit San Antonio Food Bank reports it is preparing for up to 50% more demand in the coming weeks.

With nearly 300,000 residents in Bexar County relying on SNAP, the pause in benefits has spurred a surge in visits to area food pantries.

Volunteers, financial gifts and food donations are also being solicited to help to meet the urgent climb in need.

