Where to find food assistance in Bexar County
As the federal government shutdown stretches into a fourth week, thousands of families in Bexar County are facing mounting food insecurity after the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that many depend on were flagged for delay.
Local nonprofit San Antonio Food Bank reports it is preparing for up to 50% more demand in the coming weeks.
With nearly 300,000 residents in Bexar County relying on SNAP, the pause in benefits has spurred a surge in visits to area food pantries.
Volunteers, financial gifts and food donations are also being solicited to help to meet the urgent climb in need.
Food Assistance Organizations
- San Antonio Food Bank: This is the central hub for food relief in the area. It provides food directly to individuals through mobile pantries and on-site curbside service, and partners with hundreds of local agencies to distribute food. They also assist with applications for government benefits like SNAP.
Phone: 210-431-8326
- United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County (2-1-1): This helpline can connect you to various resources, including free food pantries, emergency food programs, and meal providers. The service is free, confidential, and available 24/7.
Phone: Call 2-1-1 or 210-227-4357.
- Catholic Charities: Provides emergency assistance to address food insecurity through its Guadalupe Community Center and St. Stephen's CARE Center which operates a client-choice food pantry.
- Guadalupe Community Center
210-226-6178
- St. Stephen's CARE Center
210-226-6178
- SAMMinistries: An interfaith ministry focused on homelessness. It provides nutritious meals and other services to residents at its Resource Hub.
210-340-0302
- Guadalupe Community Center
- Meals on Wheels San Antonio: Delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors and disabled individuals in Bexar County. Eligibility is based on age or disability, and inability to prepare or drive for meals.
Phone: 210-735-5115
- Salvation Army San Antonio Area Command: Provides emergency food assistance to families and single households in the community. No appointment necessary. Must have a valid ID.
- Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM): Serves people in crisis with groceries, sack lunches, and other basic necessities.
- West Avenue Compassion: Distributes food through an open pantry and by appointment for a "choice pantry" that lets clients select their groceries.
- Blessed Angels Community Center : An emergency food pantry that serves low-income families, seniors, veterans, and the homeless.
- SA Hope Center : A choice food pantry that offers monthly food assistance to families in need by appointment.
- Taking it to the Streets: Serves free hot meals and snack bags on Saturdays with no ID or registration required.
- Traveling Loaves and Fishes: Provides free hot meals and other support to the homeless downtown on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
- River City Community Church: Food distribution Every Wednesday from 8am – 10am and 3rd Saturdays from 9am – 10am. No pre-registration required. 16765 Lookout Road in Selma.
