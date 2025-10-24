Exonerated former Bexar constable seeks political comeback

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Former Precinct 2 Bexar County Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela is attempting a political comeback by running for the district 125 Texas House held by the retiring Ray Lopez.

Last year, the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso formally acquitted Barrientes Vela on felony tampering with records charges dating back to October 2024. The court is the highest criminal appeals court in the state.

The court overturned her 2022 previous conviction by a Bexar County jury for altering payment logs that tracked security fees at Rodriguez Park.

Barrientes Vela said she felt she was the subject of malicious prosecution because she was the first woman to hold the Precinct 2 County constable office in a male-dominated occupation that intensified as she rapidly tried to bring changes sought by the community.

"I received a lot of resistance, and for that, you know, I experienced funding cut off to my office," she said. "I mean the list goes on and on."

She said she believes she can use the same determination that won her exoneration on the Texas House floor to fight for the rights of others.

"Our democracy is in crisis," she said. "And so, we have a lot of healthcare issues. We have a lot of education issues. And we have issues going on with veterans."

She unsuccessfully ran for Bexar County sheriff back in 2020.

District 125 runs from northwest of downtown to Leon Valley and nearly to Helotes.

Election day is Nov. 4. Early voting is underway and runs through Halloween.