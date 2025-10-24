Eva’s Heroes hosts annual Celebrity Casino Night to raise funds for its programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Eva’s Heroes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual special needs ages 14 years and older. The nonprofit was founded by actor and advocate Eva Longoria whose sister lives with developmental disability. Eva’s Heroes is also celebrating its 19th anniversary.

Eva’s Heroes is holding its annual Celebrity Casino Night this weekend. The theme is "Moonlight Masquerade."

The event aims to raise funds to provide support for their programs that help individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Christiane Garcia is Eva’s Heroes executive director and co-founder. She discussed some of the new experiences that will be featured at the event along with its casino games.

“We have the L'Oreal Paris glam tents, and that's where you can, just when you arrive at our event, you can go straight to the glam tents and get a little touch-up on your makeup, touch up on your hair. So that's always a nice little treat,” said Garcia.

Courtesy photo / Eva's Heroes Attendees visit a glam area to glam up at last year's Celebrity Casino Night.

Garcia also shared details about a feature of the celebration called "Cake Frenzy."

“We have various bakeries that donated gorgeous, oh my gosh, gorgeous cakes. And those cakes are going to be auctioned off to our guests that are in attendance, said Garcia. “And so they literally are going to bid on their favorite cake. And ... when they are the winning bidder, the staff will take the cake to their table and slice it, and they'll get to eat it there with their guests at the event.”

Casino Night will help support Eva’s Heroes programs such as its Summer Enrichment Program , its biggest program which provides various activities throughout San Antonio, including one week dedicated to fashion week.

Courtesy photo / Eva's Heroes Attendees enjoying last year's Celebrity Casino Night. Funds will help support Eva's Heroes programs for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“And that is where our heroes learn how to walk on the catwalk. They learn about fashion. They learn about hair care, facial care. In the afternoons, we actually have a DJ company that comes in and teaches them how to be a DJ, and on that Friday, it culminates into our very own fashion show and luncheon,” said Garcia. “So it's a 'Lights, Camera, Fashion Show and Luncheon.' And our heroes are the models, and some of them are even the DJs. So they take turns playing the music for the fashion show, and they all are wearing outfits from Dillards that we've gone to pick out during the week.”

1 of 3 — CCN251.jpg Casino Night 2024—Eva's Heroes Courtesy photo 2 of 3 — CCN254.jpg Glam tent at Casino Night for Eva's Heroes 2024 Courtesy photo 3 of 3 — CCN257.jpg Casino Night—Eva's Heroes 2024 Courtesy photo

Garcia said actress Eva Longoria will be in attendance.

The event will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. at Estancia del Norte, located at 37 NE Loop 410 at McCullough.