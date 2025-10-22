© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR is performing routine scheduled maintenance on its transmitter today, Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The work is expected to be completed by 7:00 p.m. We do not anticipate extended interruptions in broadcast service during this time.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q donates $192K to Meals on Wheels San Antonio amid funding cuts

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:05 PM CDT
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is making a large donation to Meals on Wheels San Antonio just days after the nonprofit said a funding shortage would disrupt its services.

Earlier this month Meals on Wheels said funding cuts from the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG) would cause it to suspend meal delivery services for 350 seniors and a pet meals service starting in November.

San Antonio based Bill Miller, however, is stepping in with a $192,000 donation to restore meals and support for the agency.

“Both Bill Miller and Meals on Wheels have a common mission in feeding the San Antonio community. We eagerly stepped in to donate to a cause that so many depend on daily,” Bill Miller President and CEO Jim Egbert said in a statement.

It’s unclear how long the funds will support the daily service, or if the original funding from AACOG will be restored at a later date.

Meals on Wheels San Antonio has an annual budget of about $18 million with about a quarter of that coming from the federal government.

