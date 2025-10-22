Bill Miller Bar-B-Q donates $192K to Meals on Wheels San Antonio amid funding cuts

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is making a large donation to Meals on Wheels San Antonio just days after the nonprofit said a funding shortage would disrupt its services.

Earlier this month Meals on Wheels said funding cuts from the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG) would cause it to suspend meal delivery services for 350 seniors and a pet meals service starting in November.

San Antonio based Bill Miller, however, is stepping in with a $192,000 donation to restore meals and support for the agency.

“Both Bill Miller and Meals on Wheels have a common mission in feeding the San Antonio community. We eagerly stepped in to donate to a cause that so many depend on daily,” Bill Miller President and CEO Jim Egbert said in a statement.

It’s unclear how long the funds will support the daily service, or if the original funding from AACOG will be restored at a later date.

Meals on Wheels San Antonio has an annual budget of about $18 million with about a quarter of that coming from the federal government.