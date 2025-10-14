Meals on Wheels San Antonio to suspend service for hundreds following funding cuts

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Meals on Wheels San Antonio is suspending food delivery services for hundreds of senior clients in the first week of November due to major budget cuts, according to a press release from the organization.

The home meal delivery nonprofit said a funding reduction from the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG) forced the decision.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make,” said Meals on Wheels San Antonio CEO Vinsen Faris in a statement. “We know how much these meals and visits mean to our clients — they provide nourishment, companionship, and safety. We are doing everything we can to fill the funding gap and continue serving those who depend on us. As always, we encourage you to check on your senior neighbors.”

AACOG did not respond to TPR’s request for comment. The regional planning organization administers federal and state funds to local governments and agencies.

Approximately 350 senior clients will no longer receive home meal deliveries starting on Nov. 3. The suspension will last until new funding becomes available.

The nonprofit's animal food delivery program, Animeals, will also be suspended for those clients.

Impacted clients have already been contacted about the upcoming service cuts and other resources they can access.

If seniors whose service was cut wish to continue receiving home deliveries, they will have to pay $100 per month for the Client Supported Meal Option.

The press release said decisions on whose services to suspend were based on levels of need.

Meals on Wheels San Antonio often emphasizes the dual role that home deliveries serve as safety checks and opportunities for social interaction for seniors who are often isolated at home.

Those will also be lost as a result of the budget cuts and corresponding service reductions.

Meals on Wheels San Antonio encouraged members of the public who wish to help to donate to the organization.