Bexar County’s first two days of early voting tripled compared to 2023

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The first two days of early voting in Bexar County saw triple the turnout compared to the last constitutional amendment election two years ago.

Day 1 and day 2 of early voting in this election saw 21,000 people total with 10,158 on the first day and 11,693 on the second day.

Two years ago, 7,000 voters came out to cast their ballots—with the first day having about 3,000 voters and about 4,000 voters on day two. The ballot in 2023 had multiple constitutional amendments as well but few local issues.

In contrast, this year’s ballot contains 17 state constitutional amendments, along with multiple school district issues. Also included are Propositions A and B related to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and one funding piece of a proposed new San Antonio Spurs Arena.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew says voters won’t be able to wear attire or other items related to the rodeo or Spurs in the polling place.

“Because it specifically mentions them, you can’t wear any of their logoed gear into the polling location because it can be considered as electioneering.”

By the end of the 2023 election, about 140,000 voters had cast their ballots in total, or about 11% turnout with 1.23 million registered voters.

This year there are 1.286 million, an increase of about 63,000 voters.

Early voting is open through Oct. 31.

Election Day is November 4.