Shooting incident leaves two SAPD officers injured, suspect dead on city's West Side

Two SAPD officers have been shot, and a suspect is dead on the city’s West Side. The incident happened on the westbound Highway 90 access road at Military Drive West around 8:30 this morning.

Police Chief William McManus said the incident began with a 911 call from the area. Two police officers were sitting in their patrol car when the suspect began taunting them. Another officer arrived, responding to the 911 call.

“He started walking away and walking around the back of the building and he came out and he told the officers, 'I'm not going back to prison, I’m not going back to jail,’ and at that point he started running … he started pulling at his waistband. He pulled out a pistol, and the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire”

McManus said both officers were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds but were expected to be fine.

A heavy police presence had the access road closed for a time this morning.

This is a developing story.