All San Antonio area voter registrations ready for Nov. 4 election

Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew on Wednesday announced a backlog of voter registration applications has been cleared.

All applications received by the deadline of Oct. 6, 2025, have been processed.

Around 72,000 applications were processed between Oct. 1 and Oct. 13, the elections office reported. Around 65,000 of those were received from the Texas Department of Public Safety and 7,000 received from the United States Postal Service.

Carew hired additional staff to help clear the backlog. A total of 82 full-time, part-time and temporary staff worked from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. each day in alternating schedules to ensure that eligible applications were finished on time.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Commissioners Court, Texas Secretary of State, and my entire team, including temporary staff. Their efforts made this possible,” stated Carew.

Residents may check their voter registration status at www.votetexas.gov

Early voting for the Nov 4. election begins on Oct. 20.

Computer glitches with the Texas Secretary of State's Office were blamed for the local backlog of voter registration applications.