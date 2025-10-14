Ben’s Original issues voluntary recall of rice sold at HEB and Target

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A voluntary recall of a variety of rice products from Ben’s Original is in effect on several products, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The rice products include Original Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice products.

The recall is “due to the possible presence of small, naturally occurring stones originating from the rice farm.”

The FDA statement goes on to warn that the “small stones pose possible risk of oral or digestive tract injury” if the stones are consumed.

Ben’s also put out a statement on their website, indicating a short list of impacted retailers, including HEB, Target, and Amazon. A full list of retailers can be reviewed here.

The company also said that the isolated issue is limited to just these batches and “no other Ben’s Original” products. Additionally, there have been no reports of injury or illness to date.

If you believe you have purchased this product, please do not consume it. Contact Ben’s Original Consumer Care to initiate a return and to address any questions at 1-800-548-6253 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST) Saturday and Sunday.