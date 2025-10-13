San Antonio's Jewish community celebrates release of hostages by Hamas

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

There was singing and dancing on the campus of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio after word spread of the release of 20 hostages by Hamas to Israel.

Celebrants also lowered a "Bring Them Home" banner that has flown during much of the long ordeal.

"It's a bittersweet day because it's a celebratory day, and it's a celebration because we got 20 hostages home. And it's bitter because not all the hostages did come home, and we have lost so much during this war," said Craig Berkowitch, the interim CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio.

As part of the agreement brokered by the United States, Hamas also agreed to return the remains of 28 Israeli hostages who did not survive their captivity. However, on Monday, Hamas returned the remains of only four of the deceased, with Israel expressing concern that this violated the terms of the agreement. The remains of the four deceased hostages were transferred to the Red Cross.

The ceasefire took effect on Friday. President Donald Trump played a leading role in that deal, addressing the Israeli Knesset, the single-chamber legislature of Israel that serves as the parliament. He also attended a summit in Egypt on Monday to discuss post-war plans for Gaza. A formal ceasefire deal was signed by world leaders at the summit.

Berkowitch said he hopes more of the deceased hostages will be released soon too, so families can provide them with proper burials.

And most of all, he said the Jewish community wants peace to prevail.

"We're looking for both sides to come together, recognize their differences and what their commonalities are and find a way they both can have a prosperous future," Berkowitch said.

Under the agreement, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.