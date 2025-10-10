San Antonio home sales in September shake off weak overall slump

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Local home sales rose 5% in September, compared to the same month in 2024, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

New home sales had been dragging overall sales totals down, but they made a comeback in September.

The median home price in September remained flat at nearly $309,000, compared to same month last year.

And with a nearly a six-month supply of homes in the area, buyers have plenty of homes to choose from and maybe a better chance of striking a bargain with sellers.

"San Antonio's market continues to show strength in both new construction and resale activity," said Ed Zapata, the chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors. "Buyers benefit from increased options, while sellers remain supported by steady prices.

While buyers have a little more wiggle room at the bargaining table, sellers don't seem to be budging too much. The board of realtors reports 92% of sellers are getting their original asking price.

And homes are sitting on the market an average of 78 days before they are sold.

The Bexar County area remains among the best areas in the state when it comes to getting a lot more home for the money. Bexar's median home price of $309,000 remains more affordable than the statewide median home price of nearly $334,000.