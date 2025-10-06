Get to know your neighbors this week to better fight crime

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Events as part of National Night Out or San Antonio Neighbors Together are planned across the city this week, but most will be held on Tuesday night.

Neighbors are encouraged to flip on porch lights and get to know each other to fight crime.

Whether you're an apartment-dweller or homeowner, getting to know those who live around you makes it easier to spot suspicious activity to report to police and prevent a crime.

Events big and small will be held to help that process along. Most begin late in the afternoon and end around dark.

City community centers, neighborhood associations, apartment complexes, colleges and universities, and local elected leaders are among those hosting gatherings.

One National Night Out gathering at centrally located University of the Incarnate Word on Broadway on Wednesday night includes food, games, prizes, self-defense demonstrations, fire safety training, and a flu vaccine clinic.

There's also information about neighborhood Crimestoppers programs and a San Antonio Food Bank drop off.

The UIW event on Wednesday runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the university's Friendship Garden.