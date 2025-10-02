Texas school students called on to raise money for Alamo preservation

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

School children across Texas on Thursday were asked to become "history heroes" by raising money for preservation of the Alamo.

A ceremony to kick off the fundraising campaign was held at the mission-turned fortress that helped win the state's independence from Mexico in 1836.

Parents, teachers, students and even entire schools can create a fundraising page through the Alamo website—thealamo.org.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the fundraiser will engage students in Alamo history.

"It's about understanding our history. Our history as Texans. Our history as Americans.

Alamo Trust President and CEO Kate Rogers pledged the money will be put to good use.

"I want to emphasize every single dollar raised through this campaign will go directly to the Remember the Alamo Foundation to support the preservation, protection, and enhancement of this sacred site."

The top five fundraising individuals can win a VIP trip to the Alamo and a ride on the Alamo river float during Fiesta.

The top three fundraising schools can win big cash prizes of $5,000, $10,000 and $25,000.

Smaller prizes for individuals include Alamo bandanas, coonskin caps, and a flag flown over the state and national landmark.