How to provide first aid during a seizure

One in 10 people is affected by seizures. A seizure occurs when there is a temporary change in the way the brain sends electrical signals. Seizures can range from mild to severe.

Courtesy photo / Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas An image of the brain

The Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas recently held a training session on what to do when a person suffers a seizure.

Rita Pedraza, programs associate of the Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas, said seizures can sometimes lead to injury.

“These include physical injuries such as burns, bruises, broken bones, difficulty breathing. With some seizures, there's muscle tightening in the chest, so it makes it hard for people to breathe,” said Pedraza.

Get the person to an emergency room if they suffer sprains, burns, or broken bones.

Epilepsy is not the only cause for a seizure. Other causes of seizures include high temperature, fever, heat stroke, brain injuries, or head trauma. Pedraza said there are different types of generalized seizures: atonic and tonic.

“Atonic just means that there's a loss of muscle tone. And atonic seizures, a person suddenly loses muscle tone, so their head and body might go limp, and they might fall to the ground like a rag doll if they're sitting, their head or upper body may slump or drop forward. Whereas in a tonic seizure, the muscle tone is greatly increased. The body arms or legs become suddenly stiff or rigid, and if they're standing, the person may fall like a tree trunk.”

Pedraza said the best way to respond is to give the person experiencing a seizure some space.

“Usually, just letting the person have some quiet space for a short while is all that is needed. Alternatively, if a person was fully awake and aware during this seizure, they will usually feel okay immediately after the recovery period.”

Pedraza offered advice on what to do if the person having a seizure is in a wheelchair.

“Ideally, keep the person in their wheelchair. Make sure to secure the wheelchair by securing the brakes, loosen the seat belt, but, if possible, keep it on to prevent the person from falling,” she said. “If they're having a focal seizure , just stand in front of them and support them to keep them in their chair. If they're having a [convulsive] tonic clonic seizure , or generalized seizure, where their body gets stiff and rigid or they're starting to fall out of their chair, call for help and undo their seat belt. Then you can easily guide them out of their chair and onto the ground and turn them on their side to make sure their breathing is not blocked. “

Pedraza advises padding the wheelchair to prevent the person from banging their body. Pedraza said to call for help if the seizure is prolonged or repeated.

“If a generalized seizure, or seizure with a loss of consciousness, lasts longer than five minutes, it's unlikely to stop on its own,” she said. “If seizures last too long, or one occurs after another, an emergency situation is developing that needs urgent medical care.