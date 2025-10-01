San Antonio missions still partially open after government shutdown

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Missions National Historic Park was still partially operating on Wednesday following a shutdown by the federal government.

Visitors still have access to the churches.

The centuries old churches on the grounds of Missions Concepcion, Espada, San Jose, and San Juan remain open.

The Alamo is the most famous of the missions and is overseen by the Alamo Trust and Texas General Land Office and unaffected by the federal shutdown.

The churches are operated by the San Antonio Catholic Archdiocese, and all continue to hold Masses.

The Spanish Colonial era churches are the main attraction for more than a million visitors from around the world every year. The missions, all located near the San Antonio River, from downtown and through the South Side, are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Other World Heritage Sites include the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal, so the missions are a true gem to the city.

The National Parks System oversees operations right up to the front doors of the churches, such as visitors' centers, restrooms, parking, and maintenance.